REPORT: Are the Raiders the Best Opportunity for Johnson?
The Las Vegas Raiders have cycled through quarterbacks for most of the past two seasons, as they have been unsuccessful in finding a consistent option at the position.
The lack of quality play at the quarterback position has negatively impacted the Raiders on the field, but it is also a selling point for a potential head coaching candidate, as the Raiders will likely prioritize the position the offseason.
Las Vegas can address the position via the upcoming NFL Draft, as they hold the sixth overall pick. Or they can use their surplus of money to sign a competent veteran.
With Tom Brady lending his opinion on matters, the Raiders could decide to do both and add two quarterbacks to compete with quarterback Aidan O'Connell and let the chips fall where they may.
The Raiders have options on how to handle their most pressing needs this offseason, such as head coach and their issues on the roster. However, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson still has numerous other legitimate options to consider, some of which are arguably better than what the Raiders have to offer Johnson.
Johnson, as well as every other aspiring coach with legitimate head coaching hopes this offseason must take everything into consideration when deciding their futures. Head coaching opportunities are rare to come by, and every part those opportunities are worth dissecting.
Vinnie Iyer of the Sporting News recently ranked the head coaching vacancies that give Johnson the best chance to be successful as a first-time head coach. Many things will factor into Johnson's decision, but as an offensive-minded coach, the quarterback position will undoubtedly play a significant role.
Iyer ranks the Raiders' vacant coaching opportunity as the third-best available out of the six coaching vacancies around the National Football League.
"The Raiders need to find a quarterback, but establishing a strong offensive system first is critical as they transition from defensive-minded Antonio Pierce," Iyer said. "Johnson also can be courted well by new part-owner Tom Brady. Las Vegas is ripe with possibilities with a clean slate and a hand-picked new franchise passer."
The Raiders are rumored to be fully invested in securing Johnson's commitment. They may have it soon.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.