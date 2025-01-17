BREAKING: More Angst Toward Raiders' Tom Brady For Ownership, Fox Gig
Many denounced the idea of Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady pulling double duty with broadcasting and an ownership stake before he was even an official minority owner.
Perhaps at the forefront of the calls for him to pick one (and just one!) is Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio. With the Detroit Lions' matchup against the Washington Commanders a day away, the cries have gotten louder.
The point of contention? Brady's perceived conflict of interest since he is leading the charge in attempting to hire the Lions' Ben Johnson, while calling a game for Johnson's team.
"With Brady becoming directly involved in the Raiders’ coaching search, his conflict of interest takes center stage. And he definitely has a conflict of interest," Florio recently wrote. "If, for example, Brady hopes to hire Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to coach the Raiders, that goal conflicts with Brady’s obligation to give unbiased, objective, and complete analysis regarding his call of the Commanders-Lions game on Saturday night. While formulating his quick, extemporaneous sound bites after a given play, Brady might pull punches if he believes Johnson made a mistake. Brady also might unnecessarily and excessively praise Johnson for things that go well.
"As a result, Fox absolutely should disclose the conflict to the 40 million or so who’ll tune in to watch Commanders-Lions, with Brady on the call. The NFL, which isn’t often bashful about telling broadcasters what to do, should compel Fox to do it."
Despite the calls for Brady to abandon one of his new careers for the other, his agent, Don Yee, recently released statement saying Brady will fulfill his 10-year commitment with Fox Sports.
"Tom has had a tremendous amount of fun working with Fox this year, and he’s really excited about the future with Fox and his growth on their team,” Yee told Sports Business Journal's Ben Fischer. “And this year was the first year of a long relationship.”
Fox will reportedly shell out $375 million for Brady's broadcasting services.
Whether he remains in broadcasting is to be seen; that being said, it is clear that his role within the game is firmly in place.
