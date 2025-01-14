BREAKING: Nationwide Talk About Raiders' Tom Brady
The Las Vegas Raiders are currently searching for their next head coach. The team is looking to get back to winning ways now that they are in Las Vegas.
Owner Mark Davis wants to get the Raiders trending in the right direction and wants to bring another Super Bowl to the franchise. He has shown he is willing to do anything to make the Silver and Black successful and it is not any different this offseason.
Davis moved on from former head coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco after just one season of leading the team. The team went 4-13 and did not win any games in the division.
Now, the searching is on to find to next man to lead the team next season.
Minority owner Tom Brady has joined Davis in finding the next head coach. Brady has already had a huge influence on candidates. Brady had some candidates that were not going to interview with the Raiders change their minds.
Brady having this influence on the Raiders head coaching search has some other owners and general managers upset.
"I do not think he has been very hands on at all so far," said ESPN NFL Senior Insider Adam Schefter on the Pat McAfee Show. "He is involved in the interview process but it just got on its way. How can we even say he is too hands on? And by the way, like is it that why you brought in Tom Brady, to be involved? Like I do not understand. That is why you included him in your ownership group and made him a part of the process is to have him involved. We are getting on our way with an initial wave of interest, and he is already too involved."
"Like what did he do in virtual interviews that he is too involved ... He is involved. He owns a piece of the team. He is Tom Brady. He is doing work the way he would. I do not know very involved, too involved, he is involved, he is Tom Brady."
The Raiders top target for their head coaching opening has been Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Johnson would have not taken an interview with the Raiders if Brady had not been involved.
