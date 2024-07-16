BREAKING: Raiders' Adams' Agents Address Trade Rumors
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has been a subject within the embellished pre-training camp noise that comes with the dead period of the offseason.
Much of this has stemmed from his visible frustration in the new Netflix docuseries, "Receiver," that followed his and three other receivers' (and tight end George Kittle's) 2023 seasons. Fans and media personalities have been quick to conclude that Adams wants out, a narrative that has been ongoing since the six-time Pro Bowler's first season with the Silver and Black.
According to a report from ESPN's Adams Schefter, Adams' agents have denied the rumors.
“This is baseless, unfounded speculation and Davante is expected to be with the Raiders as there has been absolutely no trade talk - period,” Adams' agents, Kenny Chapman and Frank Bauer, said, per Schefter.
If you've been following Adams this offseason, you know this statement to be true.
The third-year Raiders wideout said at his youth football camp back in April that has not had intentions of leaving the Raiders.
"I mean, I wouldn't say I ever wanted to be gone," Adams said. "If I wanted to be gone, I'd be gone by now. I picked to come here; this is where I want to be, and obviously, if you're not winning and things are not going the way you want, you either want to see things change to get headed in the right direction or something else has got to change.
"So, I don't want to go anywhere. I want to be a Raider, so hopefully that answers everyone's question."
Adams wants to remain a Raider, and the Raiders want that for him as well.
Adams was traded to the Raiders in 2022 after playing eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers, who selected him in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.
It hasn't been the smooth path he had in Green Bay so far, as Adams has played for five different quarterbacks since consistently catching passes from one of the best to every do it in Aaron Rodgers.
But Adams is giving Las Vegas a chance. The Raiders are entering a new era, and he is going to be a part of the foundation.
