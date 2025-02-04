BREAKING: Raiders Add Key Personnel From Bitter Rival Denver
The Las Vegas Raiders are continuing to build under their new regime.
Per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders are hiring Denver Broncos executive Mark Thewes as their Senior Vice President of Football Operations and Strategy. The move ensures the Raiders will have experience and stability, two Pete Carroll Silver and Black hallmarks, at the position.
Previously, Thewes spent 16 seasons with the Broncos. Hired by Denver in 2009, he was assistant to the head coach for a time before he became the team's director of team administration, a position he held from 2012 to 2019.
Thewes spent the last five seasons as vice president of football operations and compliance.
Overall, he brings over 20 years of NFL experience.
As described by JobDescriptions.org, Thewes' new position "is to oversee all aspects of a team's football operations. This includes scouting potential players, managing player contracts, and working with coaching staff to determine game strategies."
Both Thewes and Raiders GM John Spytek have history from when Spytek was a scout with the Broncos in the 2010s.
As reported by Mike Klis of 9News, "To show what the Broncos thought of Mark Thewes, he came in as the personally picked right hand man of Josh McDaniels, yet the team kept him around anyway, long after McDaniels was fired. An invaluable employer the past 16 years whose smarts made him an expert administrator and game management advisor to the head coach on game day while his former Division I shortstop skills gave him the arm to throw accurate footballs to Broncos receivers in the early part of practice each day ... The likable Thewes worked alongside Broncos’ general managers Brian Xanders, John Elway and George Paton, and head coaches John Fox, Gary Kubiak, Vance Joseph, Vic Fangio, Nathaniel Hackett and first two years of Sean Payton.
"With the Broncos, Thewes according to his media guide biography served as the liaison to the NFL office to ensure the club's compliance with the collective bargaining agreement, roster management and reporting, scheduling, officiating and discipline. In addition to overseeing the team's football analytics department, he also worked closely with the team’s salary cap/contract boss Rich Hurtado in player contract analysis and overall football department budgeting and monitoring."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE