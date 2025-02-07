BREAKING: Raiders Add Renowned College Assistant to Staff
The Las Vegas Raiders made several offensive hirings in the past week and now they are turning to the defensive side of the ball. On Thursday, they hired longtime NFL defensive mind Joe Woods to their staff as a defensive passing game coordinator.
Friday saw the addition of Florida Gators assistant defensive backs coach Beyah Rasool, who will be a defensive assistant for the Silver and Black, per CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.
Rasool has a commendable college record, spending time with Bowling Green as a defensive backs coach and helping the team to a 12th-ranked pass defense in 2023. Rasool was a senior defensive analyst for two seasons at Arizona and two at Missouri as a graduate assistant, per Florida Gators On SI.
"From 2014-2016 Rasool was the secondary coach and recruiting coordinator at his alma mater, Eastern Arizona College," Harrison Smajovits wrote. "During his three seasons, the defense ranked top-10 nationally and won the 2016 Salt Lake City Bowl."
New Raiders coach Pete Carroll, who has a stellar college record himself, has made it clear he is willing to grab talent from either the professional or college levels -- he won't discriminate. Carroll won two national championships with the USC Trojans, leading them out of a tumultuous multi-decade slump since the end of legendary coach John Robinson's original reign in Los Angeles.
For Carroll, it is all about competing. With the aid of GM John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady, the Raiders are finding the right pieces to turn around a franchise that has seen four head coaches (including interims) since 2021.
"It all starts with competition," Carroll told reporters in his introductory presser. "You're either competing or you're not. I'm going to make sure that that's really clear to these guys from the moment they get here. We're going to go out and draft a class and there will be a few free agents maybe we'll be able to attract, and we'll need to see those guys and we'll need to see what they're all about. ... If there's one thing that I want them to understand - and I'll start the message right now - if you want to be on a great team, you need to be a great teammate. Teaching what that's all about and instilling that in the makeup of our program is going to be crucial."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE