BREAKING: Raiders Add to Offensive Staff, Nab National Champion Coach
The autumn wind is a pirate and so are the Las Vegas Raiders as they pillage to the Ohio State Buckeyes for yet another coach.
Per a report by On3 on Tuesday, the Raiders are acquiring tight ends assistant Sean Binckes from the reigning national champions.
"He’ll join new Raiders head coach Pete Carroll and new offensive coordinator on the Raiders staff; Kelly was the Buckeyes OC this past season on the way to a national championship," On3's Spencer Holbrook wrote. "Binckes joined the Ohio State coaching staff in 2023 and has been coaching for eight seasons. He played tight end at Long Island University-Post from 2012-16, where he also earned his bachelor’s degree in health sciences. He went on to receive a master’s degree in recreation and sports management from Florida International.
"He began his coaching career at Nassau Community College as a wide receivers coach in 2016. He was also the offensive coordinator and strength and conditioning coach throughout his tenure at Nassau Community College, he moved to the offensive line in 2019. He was the running backs coach at Florida International in 2021 and was the wide receivers coach at Temple in 2022 before joining Ohio State. Binckes worked for two seasons under Bailey, who was recently promoted to co-offensive coordinator alongside wide receivers coach Brian Hartline."
Carroll has added a mix of coaches with college and NFL experience, and he is clearly leaning on the new pipeline to the nation's top program (right now) through his newly hired offensive coordinator. Kelly is a world-class offensive mind, savvy at both explosive passing attacks and grueling ground games.
A former head coach himself, it is very telling that Kelly made it a point to bring Binckes along with him to the desert. Binckes' variety of experience with multiple positions gives the Raiders a lot to like, especially in the long-term game if there was an in-house succession plan for Carroll after his three years (or optional fourth) are up.
Already one can see that a framework is quickly being built by the Raiders under Carroll, GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady.
