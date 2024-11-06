BREAKING: Raiders' Bitter AFC West Rival Dealt Huge Blow
The Las Vegas Raiders started their week off by firing offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, quarterbacks coach Rick Scangerello, and offensive line coach James Cregg.
The Los Angeles Chargers have had changes, too. They come by way of one crucial injury. It was announced that Chargers rookie linebacker Junior Colson was placed on the injured reserve, per Adam Schefter, meaning he will miss a minimum of four weeks.
Colson appeared to have suffered an ankle injury in the Chargers' Week 9 victory over the Cleveland Browns. He was walking in a boot, per reports from The Athletic's Daniel Popper. Now, the injury has taken a far more serious turn for the 2024 third-round pick and his team.
Chargers on SI's Chris Roling wrote, "Colson is a key piece of depth for the suddenly elite Chargers defense coordinated by Jesse Minter, though. That’s especially the case considering Denzel Perryman popped up on this week’s injury report and other ‘backers like Nick Niemann have battled injuries this year."
"There’s always a chance something like a boot is simply a precaution in an event like this. But Colson suffering another setback is notable, especially with the trade deadline looming on Tuesday and the Chargers right in the thick of things in the AFC playoff race."
Colson was one of the key draft picks that defined head coach Jim Harbaugh's first draft with the organization. Colson had just won a national championship with Harbaugh months prior at the University of Michigan, leading one of the best defenses in all of college football for the 2023 season.
