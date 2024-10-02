BREAKING: Raiders-Broncos First Week 5 Injury Report Revealed
For a second week in a row, the Las Vegas Raiders are fairly banged up.
Las Vegas was without several starters against the Cleveland Browns in Week 4, and it seems very possible the Raiders could be quite shorthanded again this week.
The club released the first injury report for its Week 5 matchup with the Denver Broncos on Wednesday. Below are updates for both teams:
Raiders updates
Raiders All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby is still dealing with his ankle injury and did not participate in Wednesday's practice. He missed last week's game against the Cleveland Browns, the first game he had missed in his NFL career.
Linebacker Divine Deablo, who has missed the last two games with an oblique injury, also did not participate in practice on Wednesday.
Raiders right tackle Thayer Munford Jr., who missed last week as well, is still recovering from his knee/ankle injury and did not participate Wednesday.
Rookie cornerback Decamerion Richardson also did not participate in Wednesday's practice as he heals from his hamstring injury. He still has not played in an NFL game.
Raiders tight end Michael Mayer was also out for Week 4 due to personal reasons and did not participate Wednesday for the same reason.
Linebacker Kana'i Mauga did not participate Wednesday after missing last week with a calf injury.
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is still recovering from a hamstring injury and did not participate Wednesday. He also missed Week 4.
Raiders guard Dylan Parham, who left Sunday's game with an Achilles injury, did not participate in Wednesday's practice. His fellow lineman, Kolton Miller, did not participate either, as he deals with a shoulder and knee injury.
Wide receiver Tyreik McAllister, who saw a lot of action in Sunday's game, did not participate in practice on Wednesday as he heals from a shoulder injury.
Raiders rookie safety Trey Taylor was finally back in practice on Wednesday but was limited. He has been out this season so far due to a knee injury.
Raiders running back Zamir White was also limited, as he recovers from a groin injury.
Safety Isaiah Pola-Mao did not participate due to personal reasons.
Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson was limited on Wednesday due to a knee injury.
Lastly, cornerback Jakorian Bennett (shoulder) was a full participant.
Broncos updates
Broncos running back Tyler Badie (back) did not particpate in Denver's practice on Wednesday, safety JL Skinner was limited with an ankle injury and wide receiver Josh Reynolds (foot) was a full participant.
