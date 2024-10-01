Raiders' Crosby Gives Health Update for Week 5
The Las Vegas Raiders are now 2-2 on the young NFL season after defeating the Cleveland Browns, 20-16.
The Raiders pulled off the victory with an excellent defensive performance, stifling the struggling Browns’ offense after their first drive of the game.
Their performance was even more impressive because they did it without their best player, defensive end Maxx Crosby. The Raiders’ Pro Bowler missed the first game of his NFL career this weekend in six years with the team after suffering an ankle injury.
It hurt Crosby badly not to be on the field with his teammates, and he hopes to be back for the Raiders’ next game against the Denver Broncos.
In fact, it is Crosby’s plan.
Crosby joined Jim Gray on the latest episode of the "Let’s Go!" podcast and discussed his goal of returning to the field next week.
“The plan is to play versus Denver, but I'm just taking it one day at a time,” Crosby said. “And, you know, we're taking big strides every day.”
Gray asked Crosby if that plan is realistic. Keeping Crosby off the field takes a lot, so his ankle injury must be severe.
“A hundred percent,” Crosby said. “A hundred percent. I'm getting a lot better. I'm starting to feel like myself, and it's been tough for me more mentally because I'm used to playing every single rep, playing every single game, being out there every practice with my guys. I'm a captain; I'm a leader. I love being in front. I love being out there with my guys. And not being out there in practice and watching from afar, that's the biggest struggle. But at the end of the day, it's a blessing in disguise. Everything happens for a reason. I know it's going to pay off in the long run. So, yeah, I'm looking forward to getting back out there.”
The Raiders played well without Crosby on the field last week, but the team needs Crosby if they are going to return to the playoffs.
If Crosby can go this weekend, he will give Coach Antonio Pierce’s squad a much better chance to sweep their AFC West rivals.
