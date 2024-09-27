BREAKING: Raiders-Browns Final Week 4 Injury Report Revealed
The Las Vegas Raiders are going to be severley shorthanded against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
The Raiders released the final injury report for the Week 4 matchup on Friday. Below are updates for Las Vegas and Cleveland.
Raiders updates
Raiders star edge rusher Maxx Crosby has been listed as "doubtful" for Sunday, but Coach Antonio Pierce revealed on Friday that he will not play Sunday. Crosby has been dealing with an ankle injury.
Star wide receiver Davante Adams will also miss Sunday's contest as he recovers from a hamstring injury.
Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (oblique) will miss his second straight game.
Right tackle Thayer Munford Jr. is ruled "doubtful" but Pierce said he will not be playing either.
Raiders rookie cornerback Decamerion Richardson (hamstring) will miss his fourth straight game and still has yet to play in an NFL game.
Second-year tight end Michael Mayer (NIR-personal) will also be out Sunday.
Lastly, Raiders linebacker Kana’i Mauga (calf) and running back Ameer Abdullah (back) are listed as “questionable” for Week 4.
Browns updates
Cleveland will be without offensive tackle Jack Conklin, tight end David Njoku, running back Pierre Strong and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills.
Browns linebacker Jordan Hicks is “questionable.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.