BREAKING: Raiders-Chargers Second Week 1 Injury Report Revealed
The Las Vegas Raiders are just three days away from kicking off their 2024 season.
They begin with a divisional matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, a team that, on paper, made some improvements this season, headlined by the hiring of new head coach Jim Harbaugh.
On Thursday, the Raiders revealed the second injury report of its Week 1 contest. It includes both Las Vegas and Los Angeles' injury updates.
The Raiders had three players added to their injury report.
Here are all Raiders updates:
Tight end Brock Bowers, the Raiders' top pick from this year's NFL Draft, was limited in practice for the second straight day. His fellow offensive rookie, Jackson Powers-Johnson, was added to the injury report Thursday, having missed Thursday's practice with an illness.
Raiders defensive rookies Tommy Eichenberg (knee), Decamerion Richardson (hamstring) and Tyree Wilson (foot) all practiced Thursday, with Eichenberg and Richardson being limited and Wilson being a full participant. That was their status for Wednesday as well.
Raiders longsnapper Jacob Bobenmoyer is dealing with an adbomen injury but was a full participant for a second day in a row.
Raiders veteran tackle Kolton Miller was also a full participant for a second consecutive day. He has been dealing with a shoulder injury.
Las Vegas defensive end Malcolm Koonce was added to the report Thursday, as he was limited in Thursday's practice with a knee injury.
Here are all Chargers updates:
Chargers wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. did not participate in practice for a second straight day as he recovers from a hip injury. Cornerback Tarheeb Still, who is also battling a hip injury was limited for a second day in a row.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and wide receiver Joshua Palmer were both added to Thursday's injury report. Herbert (foot) was a full participant for a second consecutive day and Palmer (knee) was also a full participant Thursday.
