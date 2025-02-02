BREAKING: Raiders Interview Texans QB Coach Jerrod Johnson
The Las Vegas Raiders conducted and completed an interview with the Houston Texans QBs coach Jerrod Johnson for their vacant offensive coordinator role. Johnson can be highly responsible for quarterback C.J. Stroud's success in the years working for him.
Now that the Raiders have filled vacant spots for their head coach in Pete Carroll and general manager in John Spytek. In fact, per Jonathan Jones on X, Johnson had drawn heavy interest from the Raiders new head coach.
Johnson completed his fifth season coaching in the NFL and his second with the Texans as their QB's coach. After the success the Texans had last season, they are also an option to retain Johnson in Houston for their own vacant offensive coordinator role.
The Raiders offense is in dire need of some assistance. After ranking 27th in the NFL for average offensive yards per game, bringing in Johnson would give him many players to run creative plays with. After seeing what rookie tight end Brock Bowers did last season, Johnson could easily help mold the frame of Bowers.
Not only would Johnson help the Raiders on offense in total, it would greatly increase the Raiders chances of landing either a drafted quarterback or a free agent quarterback, given the success he has had in the past working with Stroud.
Under the Texans years, Stroud has kickstarted his career and even helped Houston make it to the playoffs. With the theme for the Raiders being around bringing in new personnel to lead the team, why not add another winner in Johnson to be paired with Carroll?
At only age 36, Johnson fits into the theme of youth for this Raiders squad. While the Raiders are among one of the youngest teams in the NFL, the addition of Johnson could easily form friendships from both a players and coaches perspective.
“One thing that I can say about Jerrod, you talk about somehow who knows how to play the position of quarterback and knows how to relay something, but also just a great person, man,” Stroud said last offseason when asked about his relationship with Johnson.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE