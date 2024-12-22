BREAKING: Raiders Make Two Roster Moves Ahead of Week 16
The Las Vegas Raiders will face off against the AFC South Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.
The Raiders have made two roster moves ahead of the matchup in Week 16.
The Silver and Black have signed cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly to the active roster. They also activated tight end John Samuel Shenker from the practice squad.
Kelly was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. Kelly came out of the University of Stanford. He did not make the final roster cuts in Baltimore in 2023 and has bounced around the league with the likes of the Seattle Seahawks, the Green Bay Packers, and the Washington Commanders. He has appeared in eight games since coming into the league.
Kelly was signed to the Raiders practice squad in September.
Kelly is a native of Las Vegas. In his four seasons at the University of Stanford, Kelly totaled 148 tackles, 26 passes defended, one force fumble, one fumble recovery, and three interceptions. Kelly was named to the second-team All-Pac 12 during his time at Stanford.
Shenker was signed by the Raiders as an undrafted free agent last season.
Shenker is a product of the University of Auburn. He spent five years at Auburn and set the all-time record for tight end receptions with 68. He finished second all-time in receiving yards with 779. In his final season in college, he started 12 games and had 20 catches for 208 yards and two touchdowns.
The Raiders have dealt with injuries on both sides of the ball all season. These moves will give the team more depth to play against Jacksonville as the Raiders look to snap their 10-game losing streak.
Las Vegas and Jacksonville have had similar seasons. Both teams came into the season will the expectation of at least contending for a wild-card spot in the AFC. Both teams hit a spiral when injuries to key players started to happen. The play of both teams' offenses has also been a major problem as well. Something has to give in this game.
A win for the Raiders on Sunday will give head coach Antonio Pierce a boost as he tries to make his case to come back next season.
