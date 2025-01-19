BREAKING: Raiders Maxx Crosby on What He Wants in a New Head Coach
The Las Vegas Raiders are actively searching for their next head coach. The Raiders started the search after firing former head coach Antonio Pierce. The Raiders will be hiring their third head coach in the last three seasons.
Owner Mark Davis and minority owner Tom Brady will lead the way in finding the right man for the job. Brady will have a major influence in helping Davis select the new head coach. Brady is also a broadcaster for Fox Sports.
Raiders star and face of the franchise player, defensive end Maxx Crosby has been vocal in the past about what he is looking for in a head coach or what coach he potentially wants for the Silver and Black.
Crosby has earned that right to let the franchise know because of the work ethic he brings to the table each season. And also, because he has become one of the best defensive players in the National Football League.
"I cannot go and say a name you know directly," said Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby on NFL GameDay Morning on Sunday. "For me the number one thing is winning. That is all that matters to me, having stability. I am going on my seventh year already and it is going to be my fifth head coach. There has been a lot of change and a lot of turnover. I know Mark [Davis] as an owner, he is trying to get it right. All he wants to do is win and that is where we align in so many ways."
"At the end of the day stability, someone that brings culture, energy on a daily basis and is consistent, I think is the most important thing. Winning period. I think that is all that matters. I feel like there are a million different ways to skin a cat but at the end of the day you know, I been around the Patroit's idea. I been around someone that is more laid back. Coach Gruden. We practiced extremely hard but he also was you know, a little bit of laid back at times. He has won Super Bowls so whatever winning brings, I am all for that."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.