BREAKING: Maxx Crosby Speaks About Raiders Contract, Future
The Las Vegas Raiders are only a couple of weeks into the offseason but it has already been a busy one. The Raiders are in the middle of looking for a new head coach and a new general manager. The team will have a massive shift in the organization this offseason. The offseason has a different buzz around the Silver and Black because of minority owner Tom Brady and joined owner Mark Davis.
Brady has joined the search committee to help Davis find the right head coach and general manager to help turn things around in the Desert—one of the biggest, if not the biggest offseason for the Raiders.
The team will also have to look for the next franchise quarterback. They can look for a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Raiders own the sixth overall pick. They can sign a quarterback in free agency or trade for one.
Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby has said in the past how he feels about the Raiders. All he wants to do is win and bring a Super Bowl to the franchise. He has been one of the best defensive players in the National Football League.
Crosby is an interesting player to keep your eyes on this offseason. He drew a lot of trade buzz last season.
"Obviously, it is hard to avoid seeing all the noise and all those things, especially Green Bay and Buffalo and some of these fan bases, they do not stop and I respect it, that is one thing I love about being with the Raiders," said Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby on Good Morning Football on Friday. "The fan base is rabid, and they love football. They will do anything, they put their whole life into it."
"Yeah, I see all those things. For me right now, I am just focus on my process and day-to-day, getting healthy. We are going to see what happens with the coaching situation. I have been with the Raiders for six years. I am currently under contract, but I think you know, I talked about it before I have no guaranteed money left. There are a lot of things that need to be discussed, we are going to do that."
"Focus on taking it one step at a time. We will move accordingly. I am happy in general. Get to spend more time with my daughter around this time of the year. We will all let it play out how it is supposed to. Regardless, I am in a great place. We will have those discussions here real soon."
