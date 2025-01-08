BREAKING: Raiders' Minority Owner Tom Brady Spoke with Bill Belichick
The Las Vegas Raiders fired head coach Antonio Pierce on Tuesday and they have begun what will be an extensive coaching search. The Silver and Black wants stability -- experience, too; the desert will not be a place to learn how to coach and lead a team, as that was what doomed Pierce.
Minority owner Tom Brady is a big-time football mind and he will have a loud voice in the building, that much is well-documented. When you bring a seven-time Super Bowl champion on board and give him the keys, you let him drive. That is what owner Mark Davis has done so far and will do.
It has been relatively clear that Brady will favor his connections to his former team, the New England Patriots. For a time, it looked like the top choice for the Raiders was former Patriots linebacker and playoff-winning head coach Mike Vrabel, a Brady teammate. That looks unlikely now for a multitude of reasons, but there is an interesting development occurring.
Per NFL Insider Tom Pelissero, "Brady spoke with his old coach [Bill Belichick], per league sources."
Belichick, of course, is the new head coach for the North Carolina Tar Heels. The high-profile hiring of Belichick was met with some skepticism, given his strict-NFL background and age. Also, his contract includes a buyout that drops from $10 million to $1 million after June 1, 2025.
Joining an NFL team in June wouldn't be ideal, as it would mean missing out on the NFL Draft and running the risk of landing the right talent for the vision a coach has for a team. Same with free agency, which can peak in the month of March.
Now, whatever Brady and his former head coach spoke about is up in the air. But the timing will of course shed light on the fact that the Raiders have a vacant head coach position.
And Belichick is arguably the best to do it, if not one of the best. And he's a New England connection, regardless of rumors about the state of his relationship with his former quarterback.
One thing is for certain -- Belichick is close to Don Shula's all-time wins record, and Davis is a very hands-off owner, which fits Belichick's style. The Super Bowl-winning coach (who has eight rings if you count his time as a coordinator for the New York Giants) could build a long-term framework for success in the desert should the almost unbelievable scenario occur.
