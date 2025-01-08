BREAKING: Raiders Looking at Coaches That Are Not Getting National Attention
The Las Vegas Raiders did not have a successful season. The season was a disappointment from top to bottom. The Silver and Black went 4-13 in their 2024-2025 NFL campaign. They did not only finish last in their division but they did not win any games in the AFC West. The season was filled with injuries and a lot of issues on both sides of the ball.
Owner Mark Davis and the franchise fired head coach Antonio Pierce after just one season with the Silver and Black. Pierce could not overcome all the injuries on the defensive side or get important wins.
Pierce took over in 2023 as interim head coach and found success in the last half of that season. Pierce got the full time job for the 2024 season, but the Raiders could not find the same success this year.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about head coaching candidates not getting national attention on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Podcast."
"They are trying to figure out where we want to go, what we want to do, who do we want to be, and how we do we get there," said Carpenter. "Mark Davis is leading this. Make no mistake, Mark Davis is leading this. But he is developing and formulating a plan. I do not know what Mark Davis is going to do ... He is evaluating all of it ... Back in September, I was asked if there was a change in coaching who I thought the next coach was. I said at the time, I believe I was the first to say it, I believed Mike Vrabel."
"Certain contingents of people in the organization that thought Mike Vrabel because of his relationship with Tom Brady. Just because of his style, was going to be a good fit ... I am telling you, I do not think that is going to happen now ... There are plenty of good candidates out there, that are maybe not being talked about, and I will leave it there ... I think you need to trust this process right now."
After the Raiders find their next head coach, they will need to address the quarterback position. A big offseason for the Silver and Black.
