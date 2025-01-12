BREAKING: Raiders Miss Out on Vrabel, New Patriots HC
The Las Vegas Raiders have to continue their hunt for a head coach with one less candidates on the market, as Mike Vrabel, who was thought about as a possible ft for the Raiders, has decided to become the new head coach for the New England Patriots.
A former Patriot himself, Vrabel takes on the big task of rebuilding in New England to get the Patriots back to the promise land. As the Patriots were one of the worst teams in the NFL last season, it was crucial for them to bring in someone with coaching experience. This addition just makes sense for the Patriots given his success as a player in their uniform.
Vrabel was linked to the Raiders as soon as Antonio Pierce got the axe, but now as the Raiders must look elsewhere, the impact of Vrabel signing with New England shouldn't hinder the decision making process for the Raiders front office.
Still linked to multiple candidates for their head coaching position, it may be for the best that the Raiders missed out on Vrabel. Given Vrabel has a sentimental connection to the team he floruished in the league with, more passion will come out of him as a head coach for New England than it would for Las Vegas.
Vrabel has coached experience to bring to the struggling franchise in the Patriots, as this isn't his first rodeo in a coaching position. Having cached Ohio State, the Houston Texans, and most recently, the Tennessee Titans, Vrabel should feel confident with a familiar role.
Coming off of a season where he was a coaching and personnel consultant with the Clevland Browns, Vrabel may have learned a little more that was added to his resume. Given Vrabel has been released from his duties in the past before, fans should speculate if the deal with the Patriots is a one and done or will last for years to come.
While the deal with the Patriots is reported to be a multiple year contract, that has not stopped front offices from reliving men of their duties in head coaching positions. Best case scenario for Vrabel and this struggling Patriots franchise is to win the games they are supposed to win, and be competitive in games where they are predicted to lose.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE