BREAKING: Raiders-Panthers First Week 3 injury Report Revealed
The Las Vegas Raiders continue to deal with an early-season injury bug as they look to get some key players back and healthy.
On Wednesday, the club released the first injury report for the Raiders' Week 3 contest against the Carolina Panthers. The report includes updates for both teams.
Raiders updates:
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby was limited in Las Vegas' practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury.
His fellow defensive star, linebacker Divine Deablo missed Wednesday's practice with an oblique/concussion injusry.
Another Raiders linebacker, rookie Tommy Eichenberg, is still recovering from a knee injury and was limited Wednesday. He has yet to make his NFL debut.
Raiders tackle Kolton Miller was also limited on Wednesday with a shoulder injury.
Rookie cornerback Decamerion Richardson, who also has yet to see action this season, did not participate in Wednesday's practice as he continues to heal from a hamstring injury.
Raiders edge rusher Tyree Wilson, who suffered a knee injury in Week 1, was limited on Wednesday.
Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, who also is dealing with a knee injury, was also limited.
Raiders guard Dylan Parham is dealing with a foot injury but was a full particiant in Wednesday's practice.
Second-year cornerback Chris Smith II was limited with a knee injury.
Panthers updates:
Panthers defensive tackles A'Shawn Robinson (knee) and Shy Tuttle (foot) did not participate in Carolina's practice on Wednesday.
Outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (NIR/rest) and tight end Feleipe Franks (NIR/personal) also did not particpate Wednesday.
Panthers offensive tackle Robert Hunt (shoulder), guard Damien Lewis (groin) and tight end Tommy Tremble (hamstring/back) were all limited on Wednesday.
