BREAKING: Raiders-Ravens First Week 2 Injury Report Revealed
The Las Vegas Raiders will be looking to earn their first win of the season on Sunday when they go up against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
On Wednesday, the Raiders released their first injury report of Week 2, which includes injury updates from both teams. The Raiders have eight players on the injury report, while the Ravens have three.
Here are all Raiders updates:
Rookie tight end Brock Bowers continues to deal with a foot injury but was a full participant in the team's practice on Wednesday. Fellow rookie Jackson Powers-Johnson is still recovering from an illness but was limited in Wednesday's practice.
Linebackers Divine Deablo and Tommy Eichenberg are dealing with a shoulder and knee injury, respectively. They were both full participants on Wednesday.
Raiders center Andre James and offensive tackle Kolton Miller, the veterans of this Raiders offensive line, are recovering from an elbow and knee injury, respectively. Both were limited in Wednesday's practice.
Rookie cornerback Decamerion Richardson did not participate Wednesday, as he is dealing with a hamstring injury.
Second-year edge rusher Tyree Wilson, who left Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a knee injury, also did not participate Wednesday.
Here are all Ravens updates:
Ravens outside linebacker Adisa Isaac was limited in Baltimore's practice on Wednesday as he recovers from a hamstring injury.
Linebacker Roquan Smith is dealing with a shoulder injury and was also limited Wednesday.
Lastly, Ravens outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy is recovering from an eye injury and did not participate in Wednesday's practice.
