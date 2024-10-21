BREAKING: Raiders Recent Practice Squad Addition to Active Roster, Waive 2023 Draft Pick
The Las Vegas Raiders made a couple of moves at the defensive tackle position on Monday, the day after their 20-15 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
The club announced on Monday that it has signed defensive tackle Zach Carter to the active roster and waived 2023 seventh-round pick Nesta Jade Silvera.
The Raiders signed Carter to the practice squad earlier this month, less than a week after he had been waived by the Cincinnati Bengals. The third-year defensive tackle had previously spent two-plus seasons with the Bengals, seeing action in 37 games since being drafted by the club in 2022. He was a third-round pick.
Carter made 16 starts for Cincinnati, including nine in his rookie season.
As a Bengal, Carter posted 55 tackles, two for losses, 1.0 sacks, four quarterback hits, two passes defensed and a forced fumble.
Carter was a standout at Florida, where he started all but one game between the 2021 and 2020 seasons.
Silvera played in all seven games for the Raiders this season but only played a total of 70 defensive snaps. He has just eight tackles to show for it.
In his rookie season, Silvera played just two games for the Silver and Black, recording two tackles.
The young defensive tackle is a product of Arizona State, where he spent one year after transferring from Miami (FL), where he spent four seasons.
Las Vegas has waived Silvera before. It did so in December of last year before signing him to the practice squad two days later.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.