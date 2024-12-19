BREAKING: Raiders Release Second Injury Report of Jaguars Week
The Las Vegas Raiders are set to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars this week in Sunday gameday action, but the Raiders are going to need all the help they can get. Going into Thursday's practice and following, the Raiders may feel a little bit better about where they sit.
Alexander Mattison, who has been dealing with some neck troubles, once again had full participation in Thursday's practice. Mattison must make his way to the field as the running game for the Raiders has been below subpar all season. Every man who can run the ball should look to get some action, and given the injury, Mattison looks to be geared up for Sunday, per any changes before then.
A big blow in back-to-back days for the Raiders on their injury report has been Jordan Meredith. Meredith has been dealing with an ankle injury that not only sidelined him during practice yesterday but also did not see him compete today. Could Meredith be the next Raider to get bitten by the injury bug that has been lingering around all season?
Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers also has no change in his involvement on the field for practice. Yesterday, Meyers had limited practice and once more, saw the same fate in Thursday's practice. Unknown at the moment if Meyers will compete on Sunday, but it would be a massive blow if he cannot make his way to the field.
Quarterbacks Aidan O'Connell and Monday Night Football starter Desmond Ridder both had full practices both yesterday and Thursday. O'Connell is dealing with a lingering knee issue that eliminated him early two weeks ago, and Ridder has been making sure his hip is not bothering him, should he have to start again against Jacksonville.
Sam Webb's fate during practice did not change either from either practice. The cornerback has been dealing with back pain since Monday and saw limited play during both practices.
As we get closer to Sunday's game, where the Raiders take on the Jaguars, there have been improvements in some areas and plateaus in others. The Raiders, who will be cleared to compete, will bring their A-game for their fallen brethren in an attempt to land their third win of the season.
