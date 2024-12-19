How Raiders' Desmond Ridder Finds the Positives
The Las Vegas Raiders have dealt with injuries all season. From the defensive side, they have been down multiple starters all year. On offense, they have been hurt in two important positions, running back and, most importantly, the quarterback position.
The Raiders will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16. These two teams have two of the worst records in the National Football League this season. Both are at the top of the draft board but both teams will be looking for a win on Sunday.
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce is on the hot seat. The Silver and Black have had a bad season and are on a 10-game losing streak. Pierce has to show something in the team's last three games if he wants to stay in Las Vegas next season.
However, quarterback Desmond Ridder recently spoke about finding the positives.
"You know there is nothing that is hanging around," said Ridder on Wednesday. "Usually, he put that stuff [the Raiders losses] to rest, whether it is Monday after the game, then in this case, you know I came in yesterday and today putting it to rest. But you know, it is a team that fights. A team that does not give up. I am not going to say I have been on a team ... But you hear about it off, oh as soon as they figure out they are out of the playoffs, you know either team's tanks or teams give up, or whatever it is. That is not this team."
"We just found ourselves in unforeseen circumstances that we have not been able to come out with the W [Win] each and every week. But what does not change is the work ethic coming in the next day. The work ethic coming in throughout the week of preparing to go out there and win another game. Preparing to go out there and play your best football. And you know, that is what this team does really well. Just come back, show up ready to work."
"Those are all positive traits. You never want to focus on negative traits. Only the positive. You just try to you know, we always say it, bring someone else with you. If you are working on something have someone else work on something with you."
