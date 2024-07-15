BREAKING: Raiders Reveal Commemorative Logo for 65th Season
The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the most storied franchises in sports.
The club is already entering its 65th season, having entered the league in 1960.
On Monday, the Raiders revealed their logo for their 65th season:
According to the club, "the logo stands as a testament to resilience and tradition in the world of professional sports. Since their inception in 1960, the Raiders have carved out a storied legacy, becoming synonymous with passion, grit, and an unwavering Commitment to Excellence. Over the decades, the Silver & Black has thrilled fans with countless memorable moments – from historic victories to iconic plays to three Super Bowl championships – that have left an indelible mark on the sport. Beyond the gridiron, the Raiders have fostered a tight-knit community, uniting fans from all walks of life under the banner of Raider Nation."
The logo is outlined by the iconic Raiders shield. Within the shield, two swords cross together, forming an "X" that is bookended with a "L" and a "V." L and V, of course, are the initials for Las Vegas, but with the X in the middle, the letters form the Roman numeral LXV, which stands for 65.
The L and V also represent the six decades the Raiders resided in Oakland and Los Angeles. The V also represents the five years the franchsie has been in Las Vegas.
The Raiders spent their first 22 seasons in Oakland before moving to Los Angeles for 13 seasons. They would then move back to Oakland for 25 seasons before finally moving to Las Vegas in 2020.
