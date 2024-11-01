BREAKING: Raiders Reveal Final Week 9 Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders need to win against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. It is imperative. Their final Week 9 injury report, released on Friday, might implicate the difficulty of that task.
The biggest blow will be on the offensive line. It is also the one that most saw coming. The Raiders will be without star center Andre James, ruled out with an ankle injury.
Head coach Antonio Pierce said on Wednesday that rookie Jackson Powers-Johnson was taking snaps at center. That was the tell-tale sign.
"We'll see how it goes the rest of the week," Pierce had said. "And I really thought for Jackson [Powers-Johnson], going from left guard to center, zero reps probably since OTAs maybe. I can't think if he got any reps in training camp. No, he didn't. So, I thought that was a really good job by him. We had no snap issues. Just to go in there and make the MIKE calls and just the communication. And we know Jackson is a smart individual, obviously. And I thought the coaches did a good job getting him prepared in that situation, which was obviously during the middle of the game."
This game will be huge for Powers-Johnson, as it will hold implications for his future usage. Dylan Parham, who has a foot injury, is listed as questionable. Star linebacker Robert Spillane could be the other big injury blow to the Raiders.
Spillane's knee kept him out of practice all week. He will likely be a game-time decision, with rookie Tommy Eichenberg on standby to fill in. Running back Zamir White is still listed as questionable.
