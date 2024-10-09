BREAKING: Raiders Reveal First Week 6 Injury Report, Wilkins on IR
The Las Vegas Raiders yet again are injury riddled going into their Week 6 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The club revealed on Wednesday that it has placed defensive tackle Christian Wilkins on Injured/Reserve, a huge blow to a team that has already suffered a number of injuries to its defensive starters.
Las Vegas also released its first injury report for Week 6. It includes updates for both the Raiders and Steelers.
Here are all Raiders updates:
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, who is expected to be traded this week, did not practice on Wednesday and is still listed as having a hamstring injury.
All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby did not participate on Wednesday as he continues to heal from his ankle injury. He missed Week 4 due to said injury but was back in action for Week 5.
Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo, who hasn't played since Week 2 due to an oblique injury, was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Deablo's fellow linebacker, Tommy Eichenberg, was limited Wednesday with a hamstring injury.
Raiders tight end Michael Mayer did not participate in practice again due to personal reasons.
Wide receiver Tyreik McAllister was limited with a shoulder injury, which had him miss Week 5. His fellow wideout, Jakobi Meyers, did not participate because of an ankle injury.
Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller also did not participate in Wednesday's practice as he continues to recover from his knee/shoulder injuries.
His fellow offensive tackle, Thayer Munford Jr., who missed Las Vegas' last two games with a knee/ankle injury, was limited on Wednesday.
Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (knee) was a full participant.
Guard Dylan Parham, who is dealing with an Achilles injury, was limited Wednesday. His fellow guard, Jackson Powers-Johnson, did not participate due to a knee injury.
Raiders rookie cornerback Decamerion Richardson was limited on Wednesday as he recovers from his hamstring injury.
Wide receiver DJ Turner is dealing with a hamstring injury as well and was limited Wednesday.
Raiders running back Zamir White, who missed Week 5 with a groin injury, did not practice Wednesday.
Lastly, rookie safety Trey Taylor (knee) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
Here are all Steelers updates:
Quarterback Russell Wilson (calf) was a full participant in Pittsburgh's practice on Wednesday.
Running back Najee Harris (NIR-rest), safety Demontae Kazee (ankle), linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring) linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin), guard Isaac Seumalo (NIR-rest), running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle), linebacker T.J. Watt (NIR-rest), defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (NIR-rest) and defensive end DeMarvin Leal (neck) all did not participate Wednesday.
Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (knee), safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (NIR-rest) and tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee) were all limited.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.