BREAKING: Raiders Reveal Second Week 6 Injury Report
A vast amount of Las Vegas Raiders continue to be on the mend this week as they prepare for their Week 6 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The club revealed the second injury report for its Week 6 matchup on Thursday.
Raiders updates:
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) did not participate in practice for a second straight day. He missed the last two games.
All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby (ankle) also did not practice for a second day in a row.
Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (oblique) was a full participant for a second consecutive day. It seems likely he will be ready to play for the first time since Week 2. His fellow linebacker, Tommy Eichenberg (hamstring), did not participate in Thursday's practice after being limited on Wednesday.
Tight end Michael Mayer (NIR-personal) did not participate for a second straight day.
Wide receiver Tyreik McAllister (shoulder) was a full participant Thursday after being limited on Wednesday. He has missed the last two contests.
Meyers' fellow wideout, Jakobi Meyers (ankle), did not participate for a second consecutive day.
Raiders tackles Kolton Miller (knee/shoulder) and Thayer Munford Jr. (knee/ankle) were both limited on Thursday. Their fellow offensive lineman, Dylan Parham (Achilles), was also limited on Thursday.
Rookie guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (knee), meanwhile, did not participate for a second straight day.
Safety Tre'von Moehrig (knee) was a full participant for a second day in a row.
Rookie cornerback Decamerion Richardson (hamstring) was limited for a second consecutive day.
Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (hamstring) was limited for a second day in a row as well.
Running back Zamir White (groin) did not participate for a second straight day. Rookie safety Trey Taylor (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice. He could very well make his NFL debut Sunday.
