Raiders' 2024 Rookie Class Has Impressed
As the NFL goes into Week 6, the Las Vegas Raiders 2024 rookie class looks to continue to thrive.
Rookie tight end Brock Bowers, the Raiders' first-round pick, has been one of the best rookies in the NFL this season. As the Raiders' offensive line has been hit with injuries, two rookies, Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze have stepped up.
And the Raiders' fifth-round pick, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, got his first start last week in Denver. The future looks promising and bright for the Raiders 2024 rookie class.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and Ezekiel Trezevant talked about the Raiders 2024 rookie class on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Let's talk about those rookies," Carpenter said. "Man, DJ Glaze and JPJ [Jackson Powers-Johnson]. I understand the penalties, but they are rookies. Rookies make rookie mistakes. I have no problem with a rookie making a rookie mistake, I have a problem with veterans making rookie mistakes. ... [Brock] Bowers is a superstar. It was good for [Tommy] Eichenberg to get his feet on the ground. Those two offensive linemen, they are doing well. There is a bright future with the Raiders offensive line with those two rookies.
"Another thing AP [Antonio Pierce] spoke in terms of the team, was just the effort," Trezevant said. "And I think with those young guys, even with the penalties, a lot of the penalties were coming from they were going too hard. So, then there were some mental mistakes in there as well. At the very least, you do not have to wonder if these guys are trying their hardest, trying their best. You know what these rookies are giving it everything they have. The one thing that I love about really all of the rookies, is that you have seen a change. You have seen an improvement in their respective units. When they got in the game, it might be marginal, it might be a lot, but you have seen improvement when they got in the game... That speaks to [Tom] Telesco and all the guys that played into the draft this year. Doing their due diligence, and it looks like they did a pretty good job."
