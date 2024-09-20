BREAKING: Raiders Starting LB ‘Out’ for Week 3, Star DE ‘Questionable’
The Las Vegas Raiders will be down a key starter on its defense in Sunday's Week 3 matchup with the Carolina Panthers. And possibly their best player.
The club released the final Week 3 injury report on Friday. It includes updates for both teams.
According to the report, the Raiders will be without linebacker Divine Deablo (oblique/concussion) on Sunday.
Rookie cornerback Decamerion Richardson (hamstring) has been listed as “doubtful” for the home opener. He has yet to play in his first NFL game.
The Raiders could be quite shorthanded along the defensive line. Star edge rusher Maxx Crosby (ankle), defensive end Tyree Wilson (knee) and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (knee) are all “questionable” for Sunday’s game.
Wilson suffered his injury against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 and missed last week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Las Gegas, of course, has already been without key edge rusher Malcolm Koonce so far bud season but has still been able to dominate up front without him.
Meanwhile, Panthers defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (foot) is “doubtful.” Defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson (knee) and safeties Lonnie Johnson Jr. (thigh) and Nick Scott (neck) are “questionable.”
As fans know, Crosby has been listed as “questionable” before but still played. If the aforementioned members of the defensive line do miss Sunday’s game, the Raiders will have to rely on some unsung backups to take on the task of limiting Carolina’s offense.
Sunday’s game is set to kick off at Allegiant Stadium at 1:05 p.m. PST/4:05 p.m. EST.
