BREAKING: Raiders to Hire Former Seattle LBs Coach
Right now, the No. 1 task for Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll is assembling his staff.
The Raiders have retained special teams coordinator Tom McMahon and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, two key figures in the locker room and throughout the building.
Per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders are set to hire John Glenn, a former Washington assistant special teams coach and Seattle linebackers coach, to lead their linebacker corps next season.
Glenn spent six seasons in Seattle with Carroll from 2018 to 2023. Glenn played a big role in the development of Bobby Wagner as the league's best middle linebacker in the post-Luke Keuchly era; Wagner was a six-time first-team All-Pro selection and two-time second-team honoree with Glenn as his linebackers coach.
Overall, Glenn spent 12 seasons in the Seahawks organization.
Last season, he was an assistant special teams coach with the Commanders.
This move is not unexpected for Carroll -- he wants a staff he can be comfortable with and trust to compete to the high standard he holds. The last six years of his Seattle tenure were with Glenn, and the partnership clearly didn't fracture or end outside of Carroll's departure from the role of head coach.
Given what Carroll told reporters on Monday about philosophy and implementing a vision, the Glenn hiring is a big move for establishing a new culture.
"The sooner we can get everybody understanding it and being on board with it, the sooner we'll move ahead and move forward," Carroll said. "I'm not talking about just the football team. I'm talking about the people that are in the organization. I'm talking about the people that support us. Everybody that has an inkling that they want to see what they're all about. We're teaching, and we're reaching out to them. I think it takes everybody to make us as good as we can possibly be. It's that process that we'll go through that we've done before. It's an exciting, challenging kind of once-in-a-lifetime opportunity again. So we're going to take it on with a great energy about it."
The Carroll coaching tree hires are likely to continue; as of now, a perceived frontrunner for the offensive coordinator job is Miami Dolphins quarterback coach Darrell Bevell, a former Carroll lieutenant.
