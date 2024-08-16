BREAKING: Raiders Waive QB Anthony Brown Jr.
The Las Vegas Raiders announced on Friday that they have waived quarterback Anthony Brown Jr.
Brown comes off an underwhelming preseason game last weekend when he threw just one completion on three attempts and was sacked three times. He also fumbled, but the Raiders recovered. Brown rushed for 13 yards in the contest.
Las Vegas signed Brown to a reserve/future contract back in January. He had been released by the Baltimore Ravens in September 2023. The Ravens signed Brown as an undrafted free agent in May 2022. He would play two games for Baltimore in the 2022 season, making one start.
Brown totaled 302 passing yards in those two contests.
The former Raiders quarterback entered the league having come off a great 2021 campaign for the University of Oregon, in which he threw for 2,989 yards and 19 touchdowns. He played two seasons at Oregon after transferring from Boston College.
Brown was the lesser-known quarterback in the position room this offseason, as all the talk surrounded the position battle of Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II.
It wouldn't come as a surprise if Brown is given a new home soon, as the quarterback still has much to offer.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce spoke highly of Brown at the NFL Owners' Meetings in the spring.
"He's [Brown] played and started in this league," Pierce said. "He's done well. I mean, extremely athletic. I remember we brought him in at the end of the season last year -- Champ [Kelly] and myself -- and he did a hell of a job in the workout. Competitor, and again, it's another guy ... there's three in the room. But he gives you a different dynamic.
"Very mobile, very athletic, good out of the pocket, and a good poise about him."
