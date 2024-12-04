BREAKING: Raiders, WR DJ Turner Dealt Massive Blow
The Las Vegas Raiders placed wide receiver DJ Turner on the injured list due to a knee injury. The Raiders dropped another key player to injury in less than two weeks when Gardner Minshew went down for the season with a collarbone injury.
The injury occurred in the third quarter of the Raiders-Chiefs game. After returning the football for 28 yards, Turner went down and went down hard. He needed help getting off of the field and did not return.
While there has been no clear message on the severity of the injury, Turner being placed on the IR rules him out until Week 18, right as the Raiders started to get a lot more production out of Turner.
Turner, so far on the season, had 158 yards in 16 receptions and 33 rushing yards in five carries. The talented, quick feet of Turner will be missed on the field. In return for the injury, the Raiders signed running back Sincere McCormick to the squad.
McCormick played for the Raiders during the Chiefs game, where he recorded 12 carries that went for 64 yards. A quick-footed McCormick will likely slide into Turner's role during the course of the time he spends on the IR.
While the season seemed to fall apart early, the Raider's main core going into the season has seemed to fall by the wayside. The Las Vegas Raiders, down another piece of the puzzle to injury, will need to turn their attention to their Week 14 opponents, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
