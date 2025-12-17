Raiders Finally Get Franchise QB in New Mock Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders will have a top pick going into the 2026 NFL Draft next year. The Raiders are having another bad season that has put them in a position to have another top pick in the draft.

That is something that the Silver and Black did not want to have once again because they meant another bad season. Well, here they are again, with what will likely be a top pick next season. Right now, the Raiders have the second overall pick with three games to go, and they could see a move up or down.

Depending on how the last three games of the season go, the Raiders could be moved around. But one thing they could also do is get the first overall pick. The Raiders, if they lose out, will have the first overall pick.

The last time they had the first overall pick in the NFL Draft was in 2007 when they took a quarterback. They could be facing the same situation in the upcoming draft. The Raiders' biggest need is a quarterback once again. And with the first overall pick, they could take one.

Las Vegas Raiders Jim Plunkett and Mark Davis | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Raiders Recent Mock Draft 1st Round Pick

The Raiders have been looking at fixing their quarterback situation, but have not found a solution over the last few years. They have also not addressed the position in the early rounds of the draft. And now they will get that chance, and it is there for the taking.

Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated released his recent first-round 2026 NFL mock draft. With the Raiders sitting at No. 2, he has them still getting the quarterback that many believe they want to go after.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

2. Las Vegas Raiders (2–12), Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

"Las Vegas traded for Geno Smith with the hopes that he’d be its new franchise quarterback, but Smith and the Raiders’ offense have struggled, and Pete Carroll’s team needs an infusion of youth under center. Mendoza, the Heisman Trophy winner, has a tremendous football I.Q., pinpoint accuracy with the ability to layer throws, and a solid blend of arm talent and mobility to earn the nod as the draft’s top quarterback."

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) scrambles past Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles (0) and linebacker Arvell Reese (8) during the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. Ohio State lost 13-10. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mendoza is what the Raiders have been looking for. Now the question becomes, will they be able to pick him before any other team does? The only thing that guarantees that is if the Raiders have the first overall pick. Mendoza is the best quarterback coming out of College this season and has proved it each week. Now he will look to lead his team to a National Championship.

Dec 13, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza wins the Heisman Trophy during the trophy presentation at Jazz at Lincoln Centerís Appel Room. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/Heisman Trust via Imagn Images | Todd Van Emst/Heisman Trust via Imagn Images

