BREAKING: Raiders Make Big Move with RB McCormick
The Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday signed running back Sincere McCormick to the active roster ahead of their Week 14 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
McCormick has played in the Raiders last two games. McCormick has played well, in place of the injured running backs Alexander Mattison and Zamir White.
The Raiders signed McCormick as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Texas-San Antonio in 2022.
“It is a blessing, like I said, it’s more about getting back to the basics, getting back to the drawing board,” said McCormick after the Raiders' Black Friday game. “This is a big-time moment for me (playing time against the Chiefs), but I’m going to proceed and continue to grow and do better than I did last game.”
“I’ve been training the last three years, being able to train my mind to be able to exceed,” McCormick said. “My thought process going forward is to make positive yards, take care of my body and my body will help me and I will have success on the field as well.”
McCormick had 64 rushing yards on 12 carries for the Raiders in Week 13. McCormick has given the Raiders backfield the spark it has been looking for all season.
McCormick made his NFL debut in Week 12.
The Raiders backfield will likely be featuring McCormick in the last five games. If McCormick continues to play well the rest of the season, he can compete for a bigger role in the Raiders backfield heading into next season.
