BREAKING: Raiders Release Two Key Players

The Las Vegas Raiders have officially released center Andre James and quarterback Gardner Minshew on Wednesday.
James was an undrafted free agent out of UCLA in 2019 and vastly outplayed expectations, appearing in 89 games for the Raiders and making 60 starts. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network originally reported on March 7 that the Raiders intended to release James.
Minshew was signed last offseason from the Indianapolis Colts and battled with Aidan O'Connell for the starting quarterback job. Minshew ultimately won the job late in training camp and started the season. He struggled plenty, however, and was hampered by injuries.
Minshew finished 2024 with a 66.3% completion percentage for 2,013 passing yards and nine touchdowns against 10 interceptions. Minshew was 2-7 as the Raiders quarterback.
Where Next At Center?
The Raiders drafted Jackson Powers-Johnson in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and the rookie stepped in and played at a high level from the jump. Powers-Johnson can play both guard or center. Per Pro Football Focus, Powers-Johnson took 506 snaps at left guard and 421 snaps at center.
He was good in both roles and it gives head coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly plenty to work with. In the NFL Draft, the Raiders could very well look to further boost the offensive line by taking Louisiana State offensive lineman Will Campbell with the No. 6 pick, should he fall that far.
North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel is uber-versatile, too.
Quarterback
The Raiders made a trade for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith last Friday, who will be their starting quarterback in 2025. The trade reunites Smith and Carroll, who was able to unlock Smith's potential and revive his career in Seattle.
ESPN's Pat McAfee was excited about the trade, as he said on a recent show.
"I love Geno's competitive spirit," said Pat McAfee. "Especially with the journey he has been on ... With Geno, the way he has kind of got to this point I respect. And the fact that he turned down that deal with Seattle to go to Las Vegas to rejoin Pete Carroll on his mission and Chip Kelly over there as offensive coordinator and Tom Brady seemingly on a day-to-day basis a phone call away. Great scene for Geno Smith."
