BREAKING: Two Raiders Named to All-Rookie Team
The Las Vegas Raiders decided to take the route of investing in the 2024 NFL Draft rather than gambling. It paid off in a big way.
Raiders rookies tight end Brock Bowers and interior offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson were both named to the Pro Football Writers of America's All-Rookie team, as the Raiders announced on Wednesday.
"Bowers becomes the first rookie TE in Raiders history to earn the honor, and Powers-Johnson is the 5th rookie OL for the Silver and Black to be selected since the award's inception in 1974," the team wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "This also marks the first time since 2014 that the Raiders have had multiple players selected to the All-Rookie Team in a single season."
Bowers, a finalist for the Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year award as well as an All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection, led all tight ends (rookie or not) in receptions with 112 and receiving yards with 1,194. He has the record for the most receptions by a rookie in a season all-time as well as the third-most receptions by a tight end in a single season.
Of Bowers, former coach Antonio Pierce said, "This guy is different. It’s different, because when you get matched up on the No. 1 corner, when you’re getting double-teamed throughout the field, and they know we’re going to throw him the ball, and we’re going to keep throwing him the ball, and he’s winning those matchups. It’s hard."
Bowers was perceived as a generational talent coming out of a historically dominant run at Georgia, arguably the best from a tight end at the college level. The Raiders selected him at No. 13 overall when he fell due to an incredibly deep, talented offensive class.
That case is the same for Powers-Johnson, whom many had given a first-round draft grade because of his athleticism, versatility, and ability to dominate on the inside at guard or center. The rookie out of Oregon played in 15 games and started in 14. He was in on 96 percent of offensive snaps during those contests.
Johnson took 506 snaps at left guard and 421 snaps at center, per Pro Football Focus.
