BREAKING: Where Does Commanders AGM Newmark Rank For Raiders?
The Las Vegas Raiders have been heavily pursuing multiple candidates for their vacant general manger and head coach positions. Detroit Lions offensive coordinator has been highly linked with the Raiders, but a new name entered the pool for general manager duties; Lance Newmark.
Newmark has decades of experience in the National Football League. Currently serving as the Washington Commanders assistant general manager, Newmark has many more accolades attached to his resume.
Newmark previously spent 26 years with the Detroit Lions, holding positions such as "Director of College Scouting" (2015-2016), "Assistant Director of College Scouting" (2008-2014), "National Scout (2005-07) and Area Scout (1999-2004).
Since moving on from Detroit, Newmark continues to make a strong case for himself, and potentially associating himself with the Raiders could be huge, not only for Newmark, but for the franchise. While the Raiders have a hard sell, our Hondo Carpenter believes Las Vegas has more selling points than people think.
"There is a lot of things appealing about the Raiders. Now, are there some things that are not appealing? Absolutely. But I think there's a lot more positives than negatives. At some point, somebody's got to give the Raiders the respect they deserve," Carpenter said on the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast.
While the Raiders are holding out hope that they land Ben Johnson as their next head coach, it could be a match made in heaven for the organization if Newmark comes to Las Vegas. It is well documented that both Johnson and Newmark have a positive relationship with one another.
Reported that money won't be an issue for whomever the Raiders want to dish it out to in the head coaching or general manager areas, but what money cannot buy, is experience. Carpenter believes that Newmark is just one of three men that would make Johnson more comfortable in a head coaching position, should he choose to come to Las Vegas.
"I think this race (for general manager) comes down to John Spytek, Lance Newmark, and David Sears," Carpenter said. "I will be stunned if it ends up that one of those three gets the job, and it is not with Ben Johnson."
