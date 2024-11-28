By The Numbers: Raiders-Chiefs History
There is no love lost between AFC West divisional rivals the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs, and they will write another game into their long history against each other on Black Friday. Going into the game, the Chiefs sit in first in the division, compared to the Raiders bringing in last.
These two teams have already played each other this season, which resulted in the Chiefs walking out victorious, 27-20. While the Raiders dropped that game, it isn't always the Chiefs coming out on top with the history these two teams have.
Meeting in their 132 games in both franchise's historic careers, the Chiefs lead the series with 74 wins over the Raiders, 55 losses, and two games ending in a tie. Their first matchup came back in 1960, which saw the Kansas City Chiefs, who went by the Dallas Texans at the time, defeating the Raiders 34-16.
The Raiders longest winning streak over the Chiefs has been seven straight games, which spanned from 1975-1978. Since then, the Raiders have been on the receiving end of some beatings from the Chiefs. The Raiders longest losing streak to the Chiefs is totaled at nine straight losses from 2003-2007.
In the team's last ten matchups, the Raiders have a 2-8 record and have averaged 20.2 points per game over that ten-game stretch. The most recent time the Raiders defeated the Chiefs was on Christmas in 2023, by the score of 20-14.
The Raiders have dealt out some punishment to the Chiefs, though, in the games they have won. Their largest win margin came with a 35-point victory over the Chiefs back in 1968, by the score of 41-6.
The teams have met each other four times in overtime, three of which were won by the Raiders. The Raiders have also been blown out badly by the Chiefs in their matchup history, with the biggest separation of the score coming back in 2021 when the Chiefs defeated the Raiders 48-9, a 39-point difference.
With the game being in Kansas City, the Raiders hold the most recent victory at Arrowhead Stadium, beating the Chiefs in 2023. That could benefit the Raiders more to be on the road since they haven't defeated the Chiefs in Vegas in the last five meetings.
