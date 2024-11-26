Will the Raiders Throw in the Towel?
The Las Vegas Raiders' woes continued in Week 12 when they lost to the Denver Broncos. The team has mightily suffered from the start of the season, and it seems to have gotten worse after their seventh consecutive loss, which puts their record at 2-9.
With the team's starting quarterback ruled out for the rest of the season after breaking his collarbone, the Raiders will likely send Desmond Ridder for the remainder of the season to attempt to stop the bleeding.
The Raiders have suffered front-office changes, coaching blunders, and player injuries all season, which may lead fans to wonder when enough is enough for the 2024-25 campaign. Will the Raiders begin to throw in the towel?
Chris Simms, when recapping the Raiders-Broncos game, doesn't believe that the Raiders have given up on themselves, even if the outlook for the season looks very dim.
"The Raiders did a good job, they are still playing hard, you've got to say that," Simms said. "Antonio Pierce and the Raiders, they certainly didn't give up."
The Raiders went into their game with the Broncos, with many of their starters suffering injuries, forcing the reserves to take the field. The Raiders were competitive in the game until the fourth quarter. One guy who found a way to break through for the Raiders on the offense early was Ameer Abdullah.
James Jones gave credit where credit was due for Abdullah on the offensive side of the ball.
"Ameer Abdullah came in and gave the offense a spark; he came out in the run game and the passing game," James Jones said. "When he has the ball in his hands, he will make the first guy miss every time. I need more of him in the pass-and-run game."
Eric Allen was highly impressed with the defense for the Raiders against Denver, mainly highlighting Tyree Wilson and Maxx Crosby.
"All year long, we've been waiting for Tyree to really explode and make explosive plays. The last two weeks, he's really done it," Allen said. "Outstanding job securing the edge, that's the one thing the Raiders have had issues with, but Tyree's been doing an outstanding job."
Allen would shift his praise to Crosby, who started slowly against the Broncos but stepped up quickly when he was needed on the defense.
"When you turn the film on, you don't know if the Raiders are 2-9 or 9-2, the way this guy (Crosby) plays," Allen said. "What is the most rewarding for all of us Raider fans, to see Maxx Crosby every single game give 100%."
Yes, the Raiders record is not where the team wants to see it at this point in the season, but it isn't in their mindset to not go out and compete with their opponents. Safe to say the Raiders will not be pushovers for the remainder of the season.
