Cam Ward Shares His Feelings on Carroll and the Raiders
After years of instability at the position, the Las Vegas Raiders are widely assumed to be interested in taking a quarterback in this year's NFL Draft. Las Vegas has the No. 6 pick in the draft, which may be slightly out of range for one of the top quarterbacks once again.
This could be the second consecutive offseason in which the Raiders find themselves in this situation after missing out on a quarterback in the most recent draft. Last offseason, a record number of quarterbacks were drafted before the Raiders got to select.
Luckily for the Raiders, missing out on quarterbacks last offseason landed them tight end Brock Bowers, who had a historical rookie season by numerous metrics. Still, the Raiders need a more dependable option at quarterback option as they prepare for next season.
Ward is considered the top quarterback in this year's draft and looks the part of a starting NFL. The talented quarterback would be a massive upgrade for the Raiders, as his mobility, arm strength, and accuracy are traits the Raiders have missed from the position.
Ward will likely be the first player selected in the draft, as the Tennessee Titans are one of the few teams in the National Football League that need a quarterback more than the Raiders. Still, Ward noted how he would feel about potentially playing for the Raiders.
At the NFL Combine, Ward noted that the new-look Raiders' front office would be fun to play for. He also explained how much he respects new Raiders head coach Pete Carroll. Ward would fit in nicely.
"It would mean a lot, especially with the coaching staff they have," Ward said. "Chip Kelly, the things that he can do with the quarterback, it would fit my play style Pete Carroll, he's a legendary coach. If I'm lucky to go there, I know what he sees in me."
The Raiders' front office must first decide whether to use the draft to help bolster their quarterback or find a veteran quarterback in free agency this summer. Las Vegas must add at least one competent quarterback to O'Connell, maybe even two, this offseason.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.