Which Safeties Should Raiders Consider in Free Agency?
The Las Vegas Raiders will have to do some spending this offseason to keep their defense intact.
Several key players like Robert Spillane, Malcolm Koonce, and Nate Hobbs will be up for free agency. Perhaps the most valuable of them all is safety Tre'von Moehrig.
CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin ranked Moehrig the second-best free agent safety available, and he named the Raiders among the five best fits for him; of course, that means he would be staying put. Benjamin projected Moehrig's value in the range of $12 million to $16 million per year.
The Raiders have the second-most cap space this season, per Spotrac, sitting at $95 million. They can afford to Moehrig -- and it would be wise to keep him in the desert.
"Moehrig is somewhat of a tricky evaluation due to his playing on mostly dismal Las Vegas Raiders defenses, but the production and physical tools are solid," wrote Benjamin. "A second-round pick out of TCU in 2021, he's improved every year at the NFL level, stepping up with a career-high 104 tackles and 10 pass breakups in 2024, when the Raiders lost fellow safety Marcus Epps to injury. Moehrig has also been durable, missing just two games in four seasons, making him ripe for a sizable payday as someone's No. 1."
There was another safety on Benjamin's list that he matched with the Raiders. At the No. 4 spot was the Minnesota Vikings' Camryn Bynum.
"Best known for orchestrating the Vikings' elaborate defensive celebrations, Bynum isn't necessarily an imposing presence as an open-field tackler, but all he's done throughout his run in Minnesota is stay around the ball; since taking over as a full-timer in 2022, he's combined for seven picks, seven forced or recovered fumbles and 25 pass breakups," wrote Benjamin. "Those numbers will likely price him out of Brian Flores' defense. His size and play style suggest he's best deployed as a true free safety, roaming in coverage."
If the Raiders can't hold onto Moehrig, Bynum would be a suitable option for a secondary that is young and talented. The Raiders consider Moehrig a top priority in their free agent spending.
