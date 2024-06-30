Can Bowers Break Raiders Rookie Receiving Record?
The Las Vegas Raiders are going to make defensive coordinators struggle to game plan for their tight end group of Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer.
Bowers was the 13th overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, while Mayer was a second-round selection in the draft prior.
Bowers was one of the most unique tight end prospects in recent memory. No tight end of his caliber has had the strength, speed, hands, and run-after-catch ability of Bowers.
Because of his unique traits and opportunity for early playing time, Bowers has a chance to cement himself in the Silver and Black record books.
Amari Cooper holds the Raiders single-season rookie receiving record with his excellent season in 2015. He caught 72 passes for 1,070 yards and six touchdowns. For context, Raymond Chester holds the Raiders single-season rookie receiving record for a tight end with 556 yards in 1970.
Can Bowers surpass Chester and Cooper’s rookie records? Based on the level of prospect he is, there’s no reason to believe he can’t.
Bowers is 6-foot-3 and 243 pounds and ran a 4.53 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. That’s an incredible speed for a player of his size. If Bowers is lined up with a linebacker in the passing game, it will be tough for that defender to stay in front of him.
For that reason, Bowers will be able to win many one-on-one match-ups down the field. Most linebackers will be unable to cover him, so he should often flip the field for the Raiders.
Bowers is also excellent in space. Georgia frequently used him on screen passes. He consistently found the soft spot in the defense, creating big plays after the catch. The Raiders should be able to use Bowers all over the field to create opportunities for him to thrive on offense.
The one roadblock to Bowers breaking the Raiders’ single-season rookie receiving record is whether or not he gets the volume of targets necessary to produce that level of yardage.
Cooper had 130 targets in his rookie season. With players like Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and Mayer on the roster, it may be tough for Bowers to see the ball come his way that many times.
Bowers’ average yards per catch at Georgia was 14.5. Based on those averages, he would need to catch 74 passes to eclipse Cooper’s record.
The most receptions a rookie tight end has ever brought in happened last year, when Detroit Lions rookie Sam LaPorta hauled in 86 catches. Could it be an uphill battle for Bowers to get close to those numbers?
Bowers undoubtedly has the physical traits to break the Raiders’ single-season rookie receiving record. It comes down to the number of targets he can bring in.
It will be interesting to monitor how Bowers’ rookie season turns out.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.