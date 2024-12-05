Can Raiders Carry Momentum From Black Friday Against Buccaneers?
The Las Vegas Raiders' battle against the Kansas City Chiefs was among the most talked-about games of Week 13. While the Raiders did not come out on top in that game, the team's statistics showcased that they fought until the last possible second.
The Raiders ended their game against the Chiefs with 31:12 of ball possession compared to the Chiefs' 28:48, recorded two more first downs than the Chiefs, and finished with more total yards. It was the first game all season that the Raiders recorded 400+ total yards.
Now that the game is over and done with, the Raiders turn their attention to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the Buccaneer's season has been back and forth, hovering around the .500 mark, the team still owns victories over both the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles; they are no team to sleep on.
Tampa Bay was victorious in Week 13 with a victory over the Carolina Panthers, a game that was decided in overtime. Given the way that the Raiders have performed all season, allowing their opponents to score an average of 27.8 points per game, the team is riding their hottest loss of the year.
The game with Kansas City was competitive in a season where Raiders fans have been all over social media telling their players to go out and tank to secure a top draft pick. The way that the Raiders performed and went after the Chiefs shows that that kind of mentality does not live within their players.
Maxx Crosby spoke on his podcast "The Rush with Maxx Crosby" on how he feels the defensive line went into their matchup with the Chiefs, and how their mentality is going forward.
"The amount of fight and confidence our guys had going into that game, that's what it's all about," Crosby said. "The whole outside world is telling us, 'Go tank, quit, do this,' but at the end of the day, our guys show up and are ready to play, and I'm not just talking about the defense."
The season for a playoff push is over, but for the young stars of the Raiders, there is still a fight to be brought, and the Raiders will bring that fight to the Buccaneers in Week 14.
