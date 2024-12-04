Why Didn't the Raiders Make Scott Turner the OC to Begin With?
The Las Vegas Raiders offense struggled for more than half the season. That led to the Raiders firing three offensive coaches during the bye week. After the opening drives the Raiders, offense disappeared and did not even look like an NFL offense after the first quarter.
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell looked lost and played their worst football under former offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.
The Raiders made Scott Turner the interior offensive coordinator after firing Getsy and the offensive looks and is playing differently.
We saw in Week 13, the adjustments that Turner made during the game, against a top defense in the NFL. O'Connell played with confidence and had the Raiders offense going up and down the field.
The Raiders offense is playing their best football under Scott Turner. Now you might look at it and ask why did the Raiders not make Scott Turner the offensive coordinator coming into the season?
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about the Raiders interim offensive coordinator Scott Turner on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"There is a ton of respect for Scott Turner. AP has great respect for Scott," said Carpenter. "I believe there was sentiment above AP that him being a first-time coach, it would benefit him to have an experienced defensive coordinator in Patrick Graham and a more experienced offensive coordinator. That is what I believe the scenario was. And Obviously, I do not think that was right, I think Scott was the right one. And I thought it was very smart of AP when he made the decision to broom good men but not good offensive coaching. And bring in Scott. Followed his gut, I like that."
"And that is why I talked about ... these are the things that you are going to have to accept if you want somebody like AP. A new coach, that is why you give them 20 games. And I specifically said, he is going to hire some people, who are not going to work out and he is gonna have a chance to move on and get his staff set, in those 20 games. Then I think the clock starts clicking. Still feel that way 110 percent. He has not lost this team at all. And they are as much on the AP train as they have ever been. And I think it is a big deal."
