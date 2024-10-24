Can Raiders Find a Way to Beat the Undefeated Chiefs?
Few teams around the National Football League will envy the Las Vegas Raiders’ schedule over the next few weeks. After an already brutal start to the season, the Raiders play two AFC West opponents in three of their next five games. Two of those games are against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Raiders have gotten off to a much worse start to the season than they expected and now must prepare to face the two-time defending Super Bowl champions.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce explained the type of respect quarterback Patrick Mahomes commands from teams that are preparing to face him.
“Patrick [Mahomes], and just watching him from afar and seeing him up close and personal, game planning against him is the same countless, and sleepless nights that you’d have as a player,” Pierce said. “It's tough because he's a tremendous talent, very competitive. And to be honest, even with what's going on in the season with interceptions, he's still playing his best ball. I mean, there's some stuff that he does that is just not accounted for. I mean, I think credit to them and Andy Reid of how they adjusted to different personnel groupings, the injuries just like us, and they're finding ways to win."
It is no secret how good of a quarterback Mahomes is. He is already one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the National Football League and Las Vegas gets the pleasure of facing him twice in just over four weeks. It will be another tall task for a Raiders team that has had its fair share of difficulties this season.
The Chiefs and Raiders could not be farther apart in terms of on-field success. Kansas City has set the standard for the NFL over the last few years, while the Raiders have spun their tires in the mud. The Raiders’ streak of futility seems to have no end in sight.
The Raiders have plenty of shortcomings that Mahomes will surely highlight when the two teams face off. It will be up to Pierce and the Raiders to make sure they play with pride over the remainder of the season. They will especially need to do so against a Chiefs team that would like nothing more than to pour salt on the Raiders’ wound with a fourth straight loss.
