Can Raiders Spoil Division Rivals' Playoff Hopes?
In their second meeting of the season on Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders are looking to defeat the Denver Broncos for multiple reasons.
The Broncos defeated the Raiders earlier this season by the score of 34-18, the loss that kickstarted the Raider's current six-game losing streak. Since their last meeting, there have been new coaches in Las Vegas and a newly constructed offense by interim offensive coordinator Scott Turner.
Revenge will be on the Raider's minds marching out on the field against the Broncos, but another key reason the Raiders will look to take down their division rival is to cut their chances down at a playoff spot. The Raiders playoff hopes may be dim, but they have the opportunity to take momentum away from the Broncos.
The Broncos currently hold the last playoff spot in the AFC's playoff picture, with the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins on their tail. Going into Week 12, the Broncos playoff probability is 60 percent, while the other two AFC West division teams are firmly at the top of the pack.
The Raiders, on their losing streak, have not averaged a lot of high numbers on offense, averaging 18.1 points per game. The Broncos are coming off a close game with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10, losing 16-14, but then dominated their opponents last week, with a final score of 38-6.
Brock Bowers will look to continue his dominance on the field during his rookie campaign. If Bowers can put up a similar game as he did in Week 11, ending with his first 100+ yard game in his younger career, the Raiders will be able to keep this game competitive.
While the Raiders have been on the receiving end of blowouts, flags being ruled against them, and near the bottom of the league in points allowed per game, with 28.5, the Broncos' do have their weaknesses as well that Las Vegas will hope to exploit.
The Broncos average 196.5 passing yards per game, which is less than the Raiders' 209.8 passing yards. While the Broncos do not pass the ball for as many yards as the Raiders, they do effectively run the ball. Their rushing yards per game on average is 116 yards, a stat that sees the Raiders dead last in the league with 75.2.
The Raiders squad has nothing to lose for the remainder of their season and will continue to look to develop their young players, but with the opportunity to potentially ruin their division rivals' hopes of getting to the playoffs for the first time since 2015, they most definitely will need to bring their A-game.
