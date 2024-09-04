Chargers' Unofficial Depth Chart All But Confirms Herbert's Status vs. Raiders
We've come to learn in recent weeks that Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will likely start Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Chargers all but confirmed Herbert will start with the release of their unofficial depth chart for Week 1 on Tuesday.
It has been a long road back for the fifth-year Chargers quarterback, as Herbert spent the offseason recovering from a broken index finger before being diagnosed with a plantar fascia injury in his foot early in training camp.
It seems Sunday's matchup will be the next chapter in what has been an epic series between Herbert and the Raiders.
While Herbert is likely a go for Sunday, his foot injury is one that could follow him throughout the season.
Omar Ruiz of NFL Network recently gave an update on how Herbert has looked in practice.
"Chargers, by most accounts, talking to people in the organization, that Justin Herbert has looked fantastic in the couple of weeks since he came back after taking those two weeks off to deal with a plantar fascia injury," Ruiz said. " ... Tom Telesco, the Raiders' general manager, former general manager -- as recently as last year -- of the Chargers, drafted Justin Herbert, and I remember talking to Telesco during training camp shortly after the news came out that Herbert was dealing with this injury, knows how tough he is. Obviously, was a part of that 62-game starting streak for Justin Herbert over his career, dealing with those rib injuries and hand injuries and everything that he fought through to still play at an elite level.
"So, the Raiders [are], obviously, expecting to see the best version of Justin Herbert on Sunday. [Chargers offensive coordinator] Greg Roman saying he's not sure how to evaluate the offense from where it is right now to where it could be or should be, had Justin Herbert not missed that time but certainly will find out on Sunday. But there is a sense of urgency with the Chargers.
" ... Jim Harbaugh [said] he had a revelation in dealing with the quarterback situation in that they cannot coach the other quarterbacks like they coach Justin Herbert. He's 6-6, 240 pounds, can have two guys draped on him and can still throw 40 yards downfield on a dime. The way he read defenses, all the different throws he can make, how he does his foot work, they cannot do that with the other quarterbacks."
The Raiders will take on the Chargers at 1:05 p.m. PST/4:05 p.m. EST at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.
