Charles Woodson Makes Thoughts Clear on Carroll, Raiders Future
The Las Vegas Raiders look to have a future brighter than ever. Minority owner Tom Brady made a big play to land GM John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll, who will look to infuse the franchise with stability and continuity.
Brady, a former Michigan Wolverine, was teammates with Spytek. Recently, Raiders legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Woodson, another Michigan Man who played football with the two, sounded off on the future of the franchise with the hirings.
"We got the coach, we got Spytek in there," Woodson said. "So, look, it's all gonna be about personnel. It's gonna be about the decisions that they make. One thing about the Raiders, we haven't had a lack of first round picks and that sort of thing. So, what are we gonna do with the first pick, what are we gonna do to add value and depth in the later rounds. And then the quarterback situation. Who are we gonna have at the helm, man, that's gonna be able to make plays for us whether it's in the passing game or just making plays in general. So, happy to have Pete, you know, I know people inside the building are happy ... he brings a certain type of energy. We've seen that over the years with him. Gonna be about personnel."
The former Heisman Trophy-winner is correct in placing a big emphasis on draft picks and of course, the quarterback situation. That being said, the outlook is better than anything the Raiders have had in a long time.
All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby, is the face of the franchise, recently spoke about his excitement for the future on the "Let's Go!" podcast.
"It's exciting," Crosby said. "I think the number one thing you look at is just energy. We talked about it a few times. Competition as well. As a competitor, as somebody who brings energy all the time and lives off that and expects it from others, I love somebody with that type of mentality. So he's a winner. He's done it his whole career. And it's just exciting to see what's going to come soon."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE