Cooper Kupp to Raiders a Possible Outcome
The new league year has begun and so has the start of the free agency signing period.
The Los Angeles Rams released wide receiver Cooper Kupp, too.
The four-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl MVP can go anywhere he wants -- and the Las Vegas Raiders have been listed as a possible destination, per the Sporting News' David Suggs.
"The Raiders haven't formally expressed interest in Kupp just yet," wrote Suggs. "But, as The Athletic's Vic Tarfur noted, he does share a useful link to the Sin City side; Las Vegas' QB coach, Greg Olson, was the Rams' offensive assistant in 2022.
"Las Vegas toiled for large parts of the 2024 season. But there are weapons littered across its offensive corps, namely Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers, both of whom eclipsed 1,000 yards last season. But outside of them, the need for quality pass-catching remains. And Kupp, for all of his struggles with injuries as of late, remains as good of an option as there is in the free agency market."
Many believe that Kupp, who will be 32 years old at the start of the 2025 season, has plenty left in him. The 2021 AP Offensive Player of the Year notched 67 receptions for 710 yards and six touchdowns despite battling injuries and uncertainty throughout the season.
Kupp has 634 receptions for 7,776 receiving yards and 57 touchdowns on his career. Not bad for a former third-round pick out of Eastern Washington.
The Raiders were able to trade for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, who will be their starter in 2025. There has been much talk about the need for weapons on offense, as wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is better as a No. 2 wide receiver and generational second-year tight end Brock Bowers, already the best in the league, can only do so much.
In the scenario that the Raiders do get Kupp, it takes away the need to spend the No. 6 overall pick on Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan, the No. 1 wide receiver in the class. The Raiders have been tied to running back Ashton Jeanty, as well as numerous offensive lineman and defensive players.
